Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.19

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 97610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,834,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,262 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

