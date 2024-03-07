Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 213,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

