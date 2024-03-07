Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 5,000 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $12,753.92.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,287. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 80,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

