AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 643 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,985.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AXR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

