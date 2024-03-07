Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 23,875 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $55,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $117.79. 3,680,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,977. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

