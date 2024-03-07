Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 604,181 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,181 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

