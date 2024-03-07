Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,361. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
