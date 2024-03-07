Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 298,715 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,715 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,620,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $84.06.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.