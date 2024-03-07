Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.15. 1,022,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.