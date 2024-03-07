Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 1,215,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646,569. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

