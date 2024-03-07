Holderness Investments Co. Has $361,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 259,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

