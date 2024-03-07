Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.36. 48,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $325.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

