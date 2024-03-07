Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,917 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

EWY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.76. 1,108,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

