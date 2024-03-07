Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 131,223 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.