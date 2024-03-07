iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 2,337,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,990,345. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

