Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.28% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 80,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

