Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,972 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 912,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

