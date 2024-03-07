Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,032. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,369. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

