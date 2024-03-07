Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 776 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.39. The company had a trading volume of 349,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,505. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.