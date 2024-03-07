United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.69. 1,151,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,584. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

