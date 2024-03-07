The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $340.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,314. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.