Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:KR traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,978. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,788 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

