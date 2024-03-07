Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.32. 731,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,973. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

