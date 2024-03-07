Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,162,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 349,106.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 111,714 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. 119,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,384. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

