Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $25.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,247 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ remained flat at $71.37 on Thursday. 2,727,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,010. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

