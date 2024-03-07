Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 347,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 337,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 135,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,370. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

