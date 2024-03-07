Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $33.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.31 and a 200-day moving average of $422.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $473.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

