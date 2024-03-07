WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

