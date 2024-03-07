WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.07. 259,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.57. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

