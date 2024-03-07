Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,531 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

AEO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,030. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

