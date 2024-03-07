Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 395.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.69. 323,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,045. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

