iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $779.84. 1,469,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $686.46 and its 200-day moving average is $615.18. The firm has a market cap of $740.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.32 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

