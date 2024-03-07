iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. 237,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,841. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

