Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $74.39 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 4.25% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $74,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.90. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

