Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Position Lessened by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.