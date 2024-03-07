First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $886,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $136.47. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,991. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

