iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,878. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

