First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 155,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,160. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

