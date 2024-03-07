First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

