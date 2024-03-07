iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,675. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.