Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 190,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 7,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.48 and a 200-day moving average of $572.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.29 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

