American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.2% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

AWK traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 845,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

