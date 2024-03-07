Royal Bank of Canada Buys 27,411 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $506,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $253.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $255.58. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

