Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $59,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $123.64 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,758,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

