Manta Network One Day Volume Reaches $311.24 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00005251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $885.62 million and $311.24 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.29851097 USD and is up 11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $233,027,177.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

