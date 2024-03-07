DigiByte (DGB) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 15% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $242.16 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,165.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00639409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00055229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00214229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00158353 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,871,186,045 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.