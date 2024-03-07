DigiByte (DGB) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 15% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $242.16 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,165.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00639409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00055229 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00214229 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00055440 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00158353 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,871,186,045 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
