GAP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 28,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 17,861 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.
GAP Trading Up 1.2 %
GAP Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GAP Company Profile
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
