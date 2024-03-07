Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $19.56 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,586,372,125 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,764,372,125.209526 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04076274 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $21,752,863.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

