Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383.98 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Waves has a total market cap of $383.98 million and $116.64 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00005012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,002,032 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Get Waves alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.