Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

